Cops record statements from four individuals in connection with anti-Dong Zong rally

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the police viewed the action of the Malaysian Muslim Students Coalition (Gamis) for organising the rally very seriously. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Police have recorded statements from four individuals in connection with the rally called “Himpunan Bangkit Pertahankan Jawi, Haramkan Dong Zong (Rally to defend Jawi, Abolish Dong Zong) held in the capital on Jan 1.

Without disclosing the dates and names of the individuals involved, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said two more individuals would also be summoned to give statement pertaining to the rally which was held without police permit.

He said the police viewed the action of the Malaysian Muslim Students Coalition (Gamis) for organising the rally very seriously.

“The organisers also did not submit any notice under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 to hold the rally and the police are investigating the case under Section 9 (5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the security and crime prevention programme at the Seri Perak Public Housing, in Sentul, here.

Previously, the media reported that 500 students from public universities attended the rally on the New Year Day to defend the introduction of Jawi script in vernacular schools and to urge the government to ban Chinese educationist group Dong Zong for opposing plans to teach the script.

The rally was also held in response to criticism by DAP veteran leader Lim Kit Siang against the group. — Bernama