Abang Johari: Former Rascom settlement to be redeveloped

KANOWIT, Jan 11 — A former Rajang Area Security Command (Rascom) settlement here used for relocating villagers at the height of the communist insurgency in the 1970s will be redeveloped as Ngemah Development Area.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the settlement covering the Nanga Tada, Nanga Ngungun, Nanga Jagau, Kabah and Ngemah areas will be equipped with comprehensive infrastructure to enhance the socio-economic status of the people.

He said some funds would be allocated under the 12th Malaysia Plan to the Ulu Rejang Development Agency (Urda) for implementing the development plan.

“We will carry out commercial agriculture to improve the economy of the people in the area. Prior to that we will complete the infrastructure such as roads, and electricity and water supply,” he said when addressing the Zone 11B GPS roadshow here today.

He, however, did not specify when the development project would begin or the amount to be allocated to Urda to implement it.

He said one of the objectives of the plan was to honour the sacrifices of the villagers who had to be relocated as part of efforts to combat the communists in the 1970s. — Bernama