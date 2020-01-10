Penang shuts popular George Town nasi kandar shop on hygiene concerns

A nasi kandar shop near Masjid Kapitan Keling in George Town has been ordered to close for a clean-up.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 ― A popular nasi kandar restaurant that often draws long queues at night in Penang’s heritage enclave has been ordered close for a clean-up.

The shop near Masjid Kapitan Keling in George Town is given until January 22 to do so, The Star reported last night, citing Penang Island City Council environmental health officer M. Bavani.

The order was made under the state’s Section 38 (1) of the Food Establishment Act Bylaws 1991, after rats and cockroach excrement were found inside during the local council’s checks on food establishments in the port city Wednesday night.