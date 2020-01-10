EC sets up mobile counters to help Kimanis voters check voting information

There will be mobile voter registration counters to assist voters in the Kimanis parliamentary constituency before the polls on January 18. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KIMANIS, Jan 10 ― The Election Commission (EC) has set up mobile voter registration counters to assist voters in the Kimanis parliamentary constituency before the polls on January 18.

Sabah EC director Rohiman Rahia said the counters were among the initiatives undertaken by the commission to help voters confirm their channels and polling centres.

“The counters started operations on January 6 and will end on January 12. There are three teams to move to 59 designated locations.

“Each team will consist of two EC officials who will be at the location for two hours according to the schedule, but that time may vary if the area has more voters,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Rohiman said the mobile counters would be operating from 9am to 5pm, and would move to each location to facilitate voters.

Today the counters will be at Kampung Pekan Kimanis, Kampung Brunei Kimanis, Kampung Kimanis, Kampung Baru Kimanis, Kampung Limadang, Kampung Takapan, Kampung Lampijas, Kampung Sungai Damit, Kampung Kimanis Estate, Kampung Lanas, Kampung Ulu Bongawan and Kampung Mandahan.

On January 11, counters will be opened at Kampung Dainggin, Kampung Mandugi, Kampung Ulu Kimanis, Kampung Sumbiling, Kampung Talantang, Kampung Tibabar, Kampung Hulu, Kampung Lumagar, Kampung Binsulok, Kampung Pimping and Kampung Brunei.

On the last day (January 12), its locations include Kampung Lumantak, Kampung Papas, Kampung Lumat, Kampung Mawao, Kampung Piasau, Kampung Tahak, Kampung Jambatan Baru, Kampung Paung, Kampung Maranggang, Kampung Sinuka, Kampung Laut Membakut and Kampung Poiring.

The Kimanis by-election will witness a straight fight between Parti Warisan Sabah Kimanis Branch Chief Datuk Karim Bujang, 67 and BN candidate, Kimanis Umno Chief Datuk Mohamad Alamin, 48. Polling is on January 18 and early voting is on January 14. ― Bernama