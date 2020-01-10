Barisan politicising Sabah Temporary Pass to cover up its own failure, says CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal speaks to reporters in Parliament after the tabling of Budget 2020 on October 11, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KIMANIS, Jan 10 ― The implementation of the Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS) is being politicised by the Barisan Nasional (BN) to cover up its failure to bring development to the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Mohd Shafie, who is also Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president, said BN had let down the people of Sabah during its rule, including failing to provide basic amenities such as water and electricity supply.

"They (BN) say Warisan is a party for illegal immigrants, but they cannot talk about development issues, nor can they talk about school issues, because of what? Because they had ruled Sabah for 50 years and they failed.

"They are using the illegal immigrant (issue) to win votes and split (the unity of) the Sabahans...so that (we) will fight each other," he said when campaigning for the Warisan candidate in the Kimanis parliamentary by-election in Simpangan here today.

Last year, the Committee on the Management of Foreign Nationals agreed to issue PSS from June 1 this year to replace three types of documents issued to long-staying foreigners in Sabah, namely 1MM13, the census certificate and Kad Burung-Burung.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shafie said his lawyer today sent a letter of demand to Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan asking him to apologise for defaming Warisan.

“I have also asked my lawyer to review the video recording (of Mohamad's speech),” he said.

Recently, a news portal reported Mohamad as saying the clash between BN and Warisan in the Kimanis by-election was a ‘Malaysia vs the Philippines’ contest. ― Bernama