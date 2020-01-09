Upko teams up with Warisan-Pakatan to honour people’s mandate

Upko president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau said the party’s analysis on the GE14 results found that 60 per cent of voters in the state had voted for Warisan and PH, hence the decision to team up with Warisan and PH. — Bernama pic

KIMANIS, Jan 9 — The United Progressive People of Kinabalu Organisation’s (Upko) decision to pull out of Barisan Nasional (BN) and team up with Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) to form the new state government in Sabah after the 14th General Election (GE14) was made to honour the people’s mandate and aspiration to see a change of government.

Upko president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau said the party’s analysis on the GE14 results found that 60 per cent of voters in the state had voted for Warisan and PH, hence the decision to team up with Warisan and PH.

“(After the GE14) BN has only 29 seats, including five held by Upko. It was not enough because it needs a simple majority of 31 seats to form a state government.

“The opposition at that time (Warisan and PH) also has 29 seats, leaving Sabah with a hung state assembly. In this situation, Upko analysed and acted on the decision of the people,” he said at the launch of Panampang Baru chapter of Upko here today.

He said this to refute the allegation by former Kimanis Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Anifah Aman that Upko had betrayed BN.

“The people wanted a change. When there was a hung state assembly, Upko has to think about the rights of the people in Sabah and the solutions to the many problems they faced, including the influx of foreigners,” he said.

Meanwhile, Madius called on 2,000 Upko supporters in Kimanis to vote for Warisan candidate Datuk Karim Bujang in the Kimanis by-election to strengthen the Warisan-led state government.

Karim is facing a straight fight against BN candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin, 48, who is also Kimanis Umno chief.

Polling is set on Jan 18 and early voting on Jan 14. — Bernama