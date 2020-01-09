Three Johor exco members view portfolio change as challenging

Parit Yaani assemblyman Aminolhuda Hassan assumed the portfolio of Johor Education, Health and Human Resources Committee chairman effective yesterday. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Jan 9 ― The construction of a hospital in Pasir Gudang is among the urgent needs that will be the priority of new state Education, Health and Human Resources Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan, who has assumed the portfolio, effective yesterday.

Aminolhuda, who is also Parit Yaani assemblyman, previously held the Education, Human Resources, Science and Technology portfolio, said the project was a people’s hope.

“Insya Allah (God willing), this is one of the tasks I will be working on and I will continue to communicate with the ministry.

“It (the project) will continue and I will obtain with the latest information and developments and so on,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Although he was initially “shocked” by the reshuffle exercise, he viewed it as a challenge that had to be addressed.

“I am confident with the support of the various parties, especially the Ministry of Health and state health director as well as at the district level, we will be able to lead and resolve all the raised issues.

Meanwhile, Paloh assemblyman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali who was appointed as the new state Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative, Science and Technology Committee chairman, said he did not expect the move (reshuffle) at all as he had just assumed his previous portfolio last year.

However, as an exco, he is always ready to carry out any trust with the best of his ability for the benefit of the people.

“I hope this move will bring about greater success in the Johor state administration,” he said.

Meanwhile, the new state Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar said he would carry out the responsibilities and trust given by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal.

“I will also make sure for smooth preparations for Malaysia Games (Sukma) as planned,” said Mohd Khuzzan who is also Semerah assemblyman.

These three assemblymen were involved in the restructuring exercise of the state executive council members yesterday.

According to a statement from the office of the Menteri Besar, the restructuring of the portfolios was aimed at streamlining and enhancing the job scopes of the members involved and also to meet with current administrative requirements. ― Bernama