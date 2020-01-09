Six-year-old-girl dies in Penang house fire

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 9 ― A six-year-old girl died in a fire at her double-storey terrace house in Taman Lip Sin, Bayan Lepas near here, today.

Northeast district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said the charred remains of Koey Siew Kim was found in a room upstairs near the window after she failed to escape the fire that broke out at 4.15pm.

“Firefighters tried to save the girl but failed due to the raging flames. The team managed to control the fire and later found the victim’s body,” he said.

Based on preliminary investigations, the victim was staying at the house with her aunt, grandmother, five-year-old brother, and parents, who were not home at the time of the incident.

Soffian said the victim was upstairs while her brother, 40-year old aunty and 71-year-old grandmother, who were downstairs, managed to escape after they realised the upper floor was on fire.

“During the incident, the victims’ parents went to a supermarket nearby to buy groceries,” he said, adding the victim’s body was sent to the Penang Hospital for a post-mortem. ― Bernama