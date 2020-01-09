Johor Customs foils attempts to smuggle prohibited goods worth RM16.91m

Johor Customs has foiled attempts to smuggle RM16.91-million worth of red sandalwood, quartz stone and white cigarettes, worth RM16.91 million including tax, in two separate raids at Tanjung Pelepas Port. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Jan 9 ― The Royal Malaysian Customs Department, Johor, has thwarted attempts to smuggle RM16.91-million worth of red sandalwood, quartz stone and white cigarettes, worth RM16.91 million including tax, in two separate raids at Tanjung Pelepas Port (PTP), near here early this month.

Its director Datuk Mohammad Hamiddan Maryani said the first raid involved six containers from India containing quartz stones and red sandalwood worth RM8.438 million seized on January 1, at 1.30pm.

“About 453 sticks of red sandalwood weighing 15,200 kilogrammes worth RM7.6 million while 137,950 kilogrammes of quartz rock, known as quartz lumps worth RM837,770 were seized, making the total confiscation worth of RM8.438 million,” he told reporters at Wisma Kastam PTP, here, today.

According to him, the quartz stone is subject to Prohibition of Import which requires a permit from the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS).

Meanwhile, red sandalwood is a commodity regulated under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of the Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and its importation requires a permit and authorisation from the Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB).

On a separate raid two days ago (January 7), Mohammad Hamiddan said his department foiled attempts to smuggle white cigarettes worth RM1.457 million including tax worth RM7.016 million, at the same location.

“The Zon King brand white cigarettes were found in a 40-foot container containing 52,050 cartons,” he said.

However, no arrests were made during the two raids.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 135 (1) (a) of the Customs Act 1967 which provides for fines up to 10 times the value of the goods, and up to 20 times the value of the goods or imprisonment of up to three years or both. ― Bernama