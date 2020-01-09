Home ownership data to be finalised before end 2020, says deputy minister

Raja Kamarul Bahrin said the data will contain all information on home ownership to ensure that homes priced at below RM300,000 are enjoyed by the target groups. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 9 — The centralised database system on ownership of affordable homes priced at RM300,000 and less is expected to be completed before the end of the year, Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad Shah said.

He said the data will contain all information on home ownership to ensure that homes priced at below RM300,000 are enjoyed by the target groups.

“The comprehensive and accurate data will help the government ensure that these homes are owned by people who really need them, especially those in the low-income group.

“It will no longer be for individuals with political connections or family ties with certain parties,” he told reporters here today.

Raja Kamarul Bahrin had earlier visited local master batik craftsman Mahmud @ Mustafa Teh, 76, at his home here today. Mahmud suffered a stroke 13 years ago and has been paralysed since 2017.

The visit was part of the Ziarah Kasih programme organised by Terengganu Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah).

Raja Kamarul Bahrin said this year, the ministry was focusing on building more affordable homes and a comprehensive and systematic home ownership data which will lead to fairer distribution.

On the Ziarah Kasih programme, Raja Kamarul Bahrin who is also chairman of Terengganu Amanah said the party will continue its efforts to provide assistance to the people and look after their welfare.

“Even though these visits are part of a small programme, we want to inculcate in our members a concern for the people around them and to help them. — Bernama