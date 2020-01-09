FT minister: Putrajaya monorail system expected to complete before 2025

monorail transport system in Putrajaya is expected to complete before 2025. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 9 ― The monorail transport system in Putrajaya is expected to complete before 2025, with the line extended to Cyberajaya, Bangi and Kajang, said Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abd Samad.

He said the project was one of the main focus of the government in upgrading the transportation system in Putrajaya and in attracting more visitors to the administrative centre.

“After 25 years, one of the unfinished development projects in Putrajaya is the monorail project so we are focusing on reviving the project as the infrastructure including the bridge and tunnel have been left hanging,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference here today, he said following discussions with the Ministry of Transport it was decided that a new line would be included.

“In the Putrajaya area, we will stick to the original plan but the line will be connected to Kajang, Bangi, Cyberjaya and will be integrated with the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system and Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR),” he said.

Khalid said the monorail construction project including the request for proposal (RFP) process would be initiated by the Ministry of Transport as the project would extend to Cyberjaya, Kajang and Bangi areas, which are under the jurisdiction of the Selangor state government.

On the redevelopment plan for Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur, Khalid said there was no reason for the government to use the Land Acquisition Act 1960 to acquire the land as the government’s offer price was already good.

“We are now explaining our offer to everyone and as the offer is attractive, good and fair there is no reason for them to decline,” he said.

According to him, almost 50 per cent of the landowners have responded to the offer and of the total 97 per cent have agreed to the offer.

The government has made a new offer of RM1,000 per square feet to Kampung Baru landowners as compared to RM850 previously, to facilitate redevelopment of the area.

For the new price, RM850 is in cash and RM150 is in the form of shares. ― Bernama