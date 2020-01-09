Chief minister slams anti-Sabah Temporary Pass rally in Membakut on Jan 15

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal poses for pictures after campaigning for the Kimanis by-election in Sinuka January 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KIMANIS, Jan 9 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has slammed the planned rally to protest the implementation of the Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS) which is expected to be held in Membakut on January 15.

Mohd Safie, who is also Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president, said the demonstration or rally was not the best medium or platform to gain support from the people, especially during the run-up to the Kimanis parliamentary by-election on January 18.

“This is a by-election, so (better) we leave it to the people to decide what they think about it (PSS).

“To me this is not the proper way of doing things this is a culture which we should not do. We are a matured society (and) what is important to us is how can we garner support from the people,” he told reporters after campaigning for the by-election in Sinuka near here last night.

Two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the state — Sabah People’s Education Improvement Organisation (PIPA) and Solidariti Rakyat Sabah (Sorak) — will be holding a rally to protest against the implementation of PSS in Membakut town on January 15.

In September last year, the Foreigners Management Committee in Sabah has agreed to issue PSS starting June 1 this year.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, when announcing the decision, said the introduction of PSS was to replace three other documents issued to foreign nationals residing in Sabah, namely, the IMM13 passes, census certificate and Kad Burung-Burung.

Muhyiddin said the PSS, among others, was expected to resolve the issue of various documents and to facilitate enforcement and monitoring of foreigners’ movements by the authorities. — Bernama