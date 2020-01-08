Teen killed in skateboarding incident in Australia buried in Kuantan

Azahari Hassan shows a picture of his grandnephew Mohammad Farhan Fudhail Mohammad Farid, who died in a skateboarding incident in Queensland, in Kuantan December 29, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Jan 8 — Teenager Mohammad Farhan Fudhail Mohammad Farid, who died in a skateboarding incident in Townsville, Queensland, Australia on December 28 last year, was buried at the Islam Setali Muslim cemetery here at about 12.20am today.

Hundreds of people comprising friends and family members including his mother Furhzanatul Natasha Mohd Sazali, in her 30s, attended the funeral of Mohammad Farhan Fudhail, 16, who was also known as Shabby.

His body had arrived on a Malaysia Airlines flight at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport yesterday before it was brought to Masjid Tok Sira here at 11.20pm for prayers.

Australian media reported on Dec 29 that Mohammad Farhan Fudhail died after crashing into a pole while skateboarding downhill with friends.

Mohammad Farhan Fudhail, a student of an international school here, was said to have gone to Australia with his sister Farranazatul Fiqa, 15, to visit their mother, who is working as a nurse in Australia. — Bernama