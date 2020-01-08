Malaysia Airlines: We do not fly through Iran airspace

In a statement issued to Bernama today, Malaysia Airlines said that it does not fly over the airspace of Iraq on its flights to and from London, Jeddah and Medina. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Malaysia Airlines will avoid the conflict airspace of Iran, following the recent military tensions in the region.

In a statement issued to Bernama today, Malaysia Airlines said that it does not fly over the airspace of Iraq on its flights to and from London, Jeddah and Medina.

“The airline performs active monitoring through its Flight Monitoring System and is guided by various assessments including global security reports and Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) by respective airspace control authorities.

“All our aircraft are equipped with Satellite Communication (SATCOM) for immediate communication with the aircraft for any critical information and action such as reroute,” the statement said.

Malaysia Airlines emphasised that it placed great importance on safety.

It was reported that the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike outside Baghdad airport on Friday has sparked outrage and revenge threats from Teheran, raising fears of escalation of conflict in the region. — Bernama