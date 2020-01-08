Johor reshuffles portfolios of three excos

Aminolhuda now helms the state portfolio of Education, Health and Human Resources Committee. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Jan 8 — The Johor government today announced new portfolios involving three state executive council members in a surprise restructuring exercise.

The three involved are the assemblymen Aminolhuda Hassan for Parit Yaani, Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar for Semerah, and Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali for Paloh.

Aminolhuda, who is considered a senior executive council member, was the state’s Education, Human Resources, Science and Technology Committee chairman. He will now helm the state portfolio of Education, Health and Human Resources Committee.

Mohd Khuzzan, previously the Health, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman, will now be the Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman.

Sheikh Umar who had previously held the Youth and Sports, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman will now helm the Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development, Science and Technology Committee.

In a statement, the Johor Mentri Besar’s Office said the state executive council reshuffle was to streamline the job scopes.

“The restructuring was also carried out as a current requirement in line with Johor's state administration," it added.

The portfolio change comes on the back of three assemblymen who were appointed to the Johor state executive council last April.

The changes caused a stir then when the previous three were dropped as excos after Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal replaced Datuk Osman Sapian who resigned as MB on April 13, 2019.