Anwar: No request from police to undergo polygraph test

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said there has been no request from the police for him to undergo a polygraph test as part of the ongoing investigations into a sexual complaint filed against him by a former staff.

“There is no basis. There must be evidence and a need for it,” Anwar told reporters after addressing the Unity in Diversity Conference 2020 at the Sime Darby Convention Centre here today.

The recording of his press conference was made available to Malay Mail.

Anwar said that such a test was useless in the absence of witness statements and details stating the time and place of an incident.

“If I accuse you of robbing, and ask you to undergo a polygraph test, that doesn’t make sense.

“There must be a basis in doing it. Why create an issue?

“You also understand the principles of law and justice. Any allegation, if there is no basis, you cannot get the person to be on the defensive,” he said.

Muhammad Yusoff Rawther, who lodged the complaint against the Port Dickson MP on Dec 7 had undergone a polygraph test as part of the ongoing police investigations at Bukit Aman.

His police report had pressed for action after unveiling a statutory declaration that he made about Anwar.

In the declaration, the 26- year-old claimed he had been a victim of molestation, indecent exposure and proposals by Anwar at the latter’s residence in Segambut more than a year ago.

Anwar had since denied these allegations.