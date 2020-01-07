Seremban councillor's house hit with red paint, dead chicken after Facebook controversy

Seremban councillor K. Senthivelu previously posted an image mocking controversial Muslim preacher Dr Zakir Naik on Facebook. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 ― The house of Seremban councillor K. Senthivelu, who previously posted an image mocking controversial Muslim preacher Dr Zakir Naik on Facebook, was vandalised early this morning with red paint and a dead chicken.

The Oriental Daily newspaper reported that the incident took place around 12.20am today, and showed photographs of red paint on a car parked within the compound of Senthivelu's house, the porch and floor. Documents were also shown on a table there.

Senthivelu told the paper that he went home at 11pm yesterday, before taking a shower and going to bed. He said his neighbour then contacted him about the smell of gasoline outside his house.

He then discovered the red paint and a dead chicken after going out to check, Oriental Daily reported.

Senthivelu, who filed a police report immediately after his discover, said he did not know who was the perpetrator of the attack as his house was not equipped with close circuit television cameras.

Claiming to have no enemies, Senthivelu said he did not wish to speculate about the incident and would leave it to the police to investigate.

The police received five police reports against Senthivelu over his alleged Facebook post, with Seremban police confirming that an investigation has been initiated and that the city councillor would be asked to have his statement recorded.

According to local daily Sinar Harian, Seremban police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said yesterday that investigations would proceed despite the deletion of the Facebook post.

The probe was started under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act over improper use of network facilities and Section 298 of the Penal Code.

On January 3, Senthivelu had posted on Facebook to apologise over his post the same day which he said was mistakenly done.