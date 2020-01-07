Maswings aircraft skids off runway at Miri Airport

A Maswings Twin Otter (DHC6) aircraft skidded off the runway upon landing at Miri Airport January 7, 2020. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

MIRI, Jan 7 — A Maswings Twin Otter (DHC6) aircraft with 14 passengers and two crew on board, skidded off the runway upon landing at Miri Airport at 4.20pm today.

Maswings in a brief statement tonight said the MH3517 flight was flying from Lawas to Miri before the incident happened and no injuries were reported.

“All 14 passengers and crew on board disembarked safely,” the statement said adding that Maswings would work closely with the relevant authorities in the investigation into the incident.

Maswings provides Rural Air Services (RAS) in Sarawak as air travel is the most preferred mode of transport in northern Sarawak (Miri and Limbang) due to geographical factors with mostly highland and no tar-sealed road in these areas. — Bernama