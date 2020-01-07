Japanese govt scholarships for teachers, undergraduates now open for applications

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The Japanese government (Monbukagakusho: MEXT) Scholarships for a one-year non-degree course in Japanese Studies and a 1.5-year non-degree course in Teacher Training are now open for application until February 14.

For Japanese Studies, applicants must be second- or third-year undergraduate students between 18 and 29 years of age, majoring in Japanese Language or Japanese Culture in non-Japanese universities, while for Teacher Training, applicants must be under the age of 35 and graduates of universities or teacher training college who work as teachers or academic staff with at least five-year experience.

“Qualified Malaysian nationals who would like to pursue their studies in Japan are invited to apply.

“During the term of the scholarship, monthly allowances of approximately ¥117,000 (RM4,400) will be given to each Japanese Studies grantee and ¥143,000 (approx RM5,400) to Teacher Training grantee (the amount is subject to change).

“Fees for the entrance examination, matriculation, and tuition at universities will be exempted. A round-trip flight ticket is also provided,” the Japanese Embassy said in a statement here today.

Application for the Japanese Studies Scholarship must reach the Embassy of Japan by 4pm on February 14, 2020. For details, please call 03-2177-2600 (ext: 146 ) or visit https://www.my.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_en/scholarship.html, while the application for Teacher Training Scholarship should be made to the Public Service Department (PSD) of Malaysia. For details, please visit http://www.jpa.gov.my or contact 03-8885-3546 or [email protected].

The statement said interviews for both programmes will be held in early March 2020. The Embassy of Japan will notify qualified candidates only (by email and letter) to attend the interview. — Bernama