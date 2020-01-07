Court to hear forfeiture application against Jakel Trading over 1MDB-linked funds on Feb 7

MACC seized RM628,314.00 from Jakel Trading for allegedly being linked to the IMDB scandal. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The High Court here today fixed February 7 to hear an application by the prosecution to forfeit RM628,314.00 that was seized from Jakel Trading by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund scandal.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh set the date during the case management after deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat informed the court that both parties had filed their affidavits on the application.

Mahadi also requested a date for them to file their written submission and the court gave them until January 30 to do so.

Also present at today’s proceeding was Lawyer Thevini Nayagam, representing Jakel Trading. — Bernama