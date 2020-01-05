RM500,000 allocation ends long wait to refurbish fishermen’s landing jetties in Kimanis

Fishing boats at Port Klang, March 3, 2014. More than 500 fishermen in the Kimanis parliamentary constituency who have been struggling to make a living due to dilapidated fish landing jetties and fishermen’s sheds, can now heave a sigh of relief as the problem will be solved soon. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KIMANIS, Jan 5 — More than 500 fishermen in the Kimanis parliamentary constituency who have been struggling to make a living due to dilapidated fish landing jetties and fishermen’s sheds, can now heave a sigh of relief as the problem will be solved soon.

Their 15-year wait for a better and safer infrastructure will be implemented through an allocation of RM500,000 from the Federal government to refurbish and rebuild the facilities.

Bongawan Fishermen Welfare Development Chairman, Abu Bakar Jamil said the aid would be channelled shortly to improve the infrastructures in the area, thus giving a ray of hope to the fishermen to increase their income.

“On behalf of the fishermen, especially in Bongawan, we wish to thank the government for distributing this huge allocation. We also hope that the government would pay attention to deepening the river to facilitate fishing boats to go out to sea,” he said.

Abu Bakar was met by Bernama after receiving a a mock check for the allocation from Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub here recently.

Kimanis parliament has two state constituencies — Bongawan and Membakut. The area is unique because Kimanis and Bongawan are located in the south of the Papar district, while Membakut is in the interior of Beaufort.

Abu Bakar, who is also Papar Area Fishermen Association (PNK) chairman, said the allocation was timely as there were other facilities including storage space for block ice was somewhat less while the fishermen in the area were making good catches.

He added the sea products especially anchovies caught by the fishermen were sold in Labuan, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia, and even penetrated the Brunei market.

Last Friday, Salahuddin announced an allocation of RM90,000 to the fishermen’s representative in Kampung Biau, Bongawan, to repair the old jetty in the village.

In addition, Salahuddin also handed over a mock check for RM3 million to Papar PNK — RM1 million under the allocation will be used for economic projects, while RM2 million in building grants for business purposes.

Salahuddin said the allocation reflected the government’s commitment to ensure the continuity of the ministry’s development programme for fishermen in the area, thus helping to increase the income of the group through entrepreneurship initiatives.

Meanwhile, Papar PNK Chairman Kamis Jad also thanked the Federal Government for their concern for giving the importance to the fishery sector in the area as well as ensuring the welfare of the fishermen.

Khamis described the RM3 million allocation as a major success for the association this year because after almost seven years of waiting, they finally got the funds to boost the socio-economic development of fishermen.

“The allocation among others will be used to purchase a new building that will be made as the centre to sell fresh fish. We will take the fishermen’s catch and sell it there. This will help to increase their income,” he added. — Bernama