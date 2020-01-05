Curfew in ESSZone extended to Jan 21

Omar said the curfew would facilitate the enforcement and monitoring of boat movements. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 5 — The curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), which ends tomorrow (January 6) has been extended until January 21, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah.

Omar, in a statement today, said the curfew from 6pm to 6am covered areas of Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

He said with the enforcement of the curfew, people living in the area were required to remain indoors while outsiders would not be allowed to enter the waters between 6pm and 6am during this period.

“The curfew is extended to ensure that the area is not encroached upon by terrorists who could threaten the security of researchers and foreign tourists visiting the resort islands.

“It is also to ensure the safety and well-being of Sabahans living in the ESSZone,” he said.

Omar said the curfew would facilitate the enforcement and monitoring of boat movements, while the presence of security vessels would provide a sense of security for chalet operators and fishermen in the area.

“I have also authorised all the district police chiefs at ESSZone to issue permits to eligible applicants for the purpose of fishing activities or to attend urgent matters during the curfew,” he said. — Bernama