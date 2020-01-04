Zuraida: Eight new fire stations to be built in Sabah

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said eight new fire stations will be built in Sabah this year. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KIMANIS, Jan 4 — Eight new fire stations will be built in Sabah this year, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said among the districts involved were Putatan, Kudat, Merotai, Nabawan and Beaufort.

“Apart from that, two existing fire stations in Sabah will also be upgraded, namely, in Kota Belud and Semporna.

“Therefore, we hope the construction of the new fire stations will further enhance the effectiveness and quality of Sabah fire and rescue department (JBPM) in dealing with emergencies especially fire,” she said this after officiating the Kimanis fire station and staff quarters here today

Also present were JBPM director-general Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid and Sabah JBPM director Kamarulzaman Malik Abdullah.

Zuraida said the construction of the Kimanis fire station, which housed 30 officers and personnel, commenced in September 2015, at a cost of RM7.73 million and completed in July 2018.

“With the new fire station, it will speed up the emergency response in the Kimanis area which previously receives emergency assistance from the Papar fire station which is located 45 minutes away,” she said. — Bernama