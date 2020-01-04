Sleepy hollow springs to life for Kimanis nominations

Datuk Hajiji Noor (second left) is seen with Datuk Masidi Manjun and Bongawan assemblyman Datuk Dr Daud Yusof before the nomination process today, January 4, 2020. ― Pictures by Julia Chan

BEAUFORT, Jan 4 ― The normally quiet town here came alive today as nominations for the Kimanis by-election, the tenth since the general election, opens today.

Most of the action centred around Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Dun Banir here that became the battleground of blue, white and red as the two main sides escorted their candidates with as much fanfare as they could muster.

By 7.30am, crowds started gathering in various pockets around this southwestern township, with Barisan Nasional’s (BN) blue scales making its presence felt first, followed by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) floral emblem and the white ships of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan).

In perhaps the first open show of solidarity between the ruling federal coalition and local Warisan, party leaders were seen huddling together at various points.

Notably, Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Hajiji Noor and deputy Datuk Masidi Manjun were seen with Warisan’s Bongawan assemblyman Datuk Dr Daud Yusof and secretary Datuk Loretto Padua Jr.

Barisan Nasional supporters gather outside the Kimanis nomination centre, January 4, 2020.

The crowds waited patiently for their candidates. For BN, the Umno supporters waited for Kimanis-born Datuk Mohamad Alamin, with national leaders like Umno deputy president Datuk Mohamad Hasan, vice president Datuk Ismail Sabri and former president Datuk Seri Najib Razak leading the procession.

MCA president Datuk Wee Ka Siong was also present.

The BN’s well-oiled election machinery was apparent as blue flags and blue-clad supporters lined the periphery of the hall where submissions for nomination began at 9am.

No independent candidates were yet apparent.

Warisan’s crowd was slower to show, with smaller groups spread out around 9am to await candidate Datuk Karim Bujang.

The Warisan contingent arrived at nine minutes past 9am with Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, national leaders like PH president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Bersatu’s Datuk Mukhriz Mahathir and Syed Saddiq Syed, and Amanah president Datuk Mohamad Sabu part.

The poll was triggered after the Election Court annulled Datuk Seri Anifah Aman’s general election victory.

Polling for the by-election is on January 18.