No prohibited antibiotics found in local shrimp samples, says Fisheries Dept

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 4 — No traces of prohibited antibiotics were detected in the 2,466 samples of local shrimps that were sent for analysis at the Fisheries Biosecurity laboratory since 2008 until now, according to the Fisheries Department.

It said the ban on export of Malaysian shrimps imposed by the United States’ Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) did not involve the entire export of aquaculture products from Malaysia, but only on shrimp exporters whose shipments were found tainted with the prohibited antibiotics.

“It is learnt that the exporters concerned has ceased operation,” said the department in a statement today.

The department also said it suspected elements of transhipment involved, where imported shrimp shipments were exported to the US from Malaysia.

The statement was issued following a report by a local newspaper that the ban on the export of Malaysian shrimps imposed by USFDA was due to the use of prohibited antibiotics at shrimp farms in the country.

The Fisheries Department said it viewed the report as serious because it could give a negative perception of the shrimp industry in Malaysia.

It said the department was conducting Agriculture Residue Monitoring, as well as Sanitary and Phytosanitary Aquaculture programme at shrimp farms in the country and action was taken against those found to be using prohibited antibiotics.

“Samples of the shrimp and fish at the farms are sent for analysis to monitor their antibiotic contents, such as chloramphenicol (CAP), Nitrofuran (NF) and Nitroimidazole (NI),” it said.

It also said some countries, such as Australia, have recognized the department’s role in issuing the Fish Health Certificate, including for fish products exported to the country, while the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) had never detected CAP or NF in shipments of shrimp imported from Malaysia.

Malaysia produces nearly 50,000 metric tonne of shrimp a year, or 13 per cent of the country’s aquaculture production volume.

“The industry, involving 1,200 shrimp farmers, 40 shrimp hatcheries and 15 processing plants, contributes about RM1.3 billion or 45 per cent of the total fisheries exports,” said the department. — Bernama