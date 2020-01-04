Negri Sembilan to maintain water tariff, no increase for next five years, says MB

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said there is no increase in the state’s water tariff this year and the rate will remain for the next five years. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Jan 4 — There is no increase in the state’s water tariff this year, as promised by Pakatan Harapan (PH) in its election manifesto, and the rate will remain for the next five years, said Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

In keeping the promise, he said, the state government would check with the Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources Datuk Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar on a statement that all states had agreed to increase their water tariff in line with the government’s efforts to restructure the water supply service industry.

“There was no discussion specifically on the matter by the state executive council (exco)... as it is, our (state government) stand is in line with the promise made by PH in the 14th General Election (GE14) manifesto.

“I will check with the minister, but in principal, we have promised in the election manifesto that there will be no hike in water tariffs for five years,” he said when met after opening a Sepak Takraw championship here today.

He said this when asked on a statement by Dr Xavier last December that all states have agreed in principle to increase their water tariff this year, with the rates to be finalised later.

On the sepak takraw tournament, where 82 teams are vying for the Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun Trophy, Aminuddin said he hoped to see new developments, as well as new talents, in the sport.

“In the last SEA Games, Negri Sembilan sent three teams and one of them brought home the silver medal. It was something to be proud of,” he added. — Bernama