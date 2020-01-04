Malaysia registers concern over latest Baghdad airstrike

An Iranian demonstrator holds a picture of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, during a protest in front of United Nation office in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 ― Malaysia is deeply concerned over the latest situation following the US airstrikes near Iran's Baghdad International Airport yesterday.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today said Malaysia always believed all efforts should be undertaken to resolve disputes or conflicts through peaceful means, without resorting to threat or use of force.

It is therefore crucial at this stage for all parties concerned to avoid further provocation, exercise maximum restrain and de-escalate tensions in the interest of maintaining peace and stability in the region, the statement said.

The drone attack on a convoy travelling near the airport killed Iran's top security and intelligence commander Maj.Gen Qassem Soleimani. There is a growing fear that Iran will retaliate against US interest in the Arab world and the current tensions between both sides will spiral into a far larger conflict between US and Iran. ― Bernama