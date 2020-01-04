Handicapped powerlifting athlete Muhammad Ata Maarof dies in blaze

Police said handicapped powerlifting athlete Muhammad Ata Maarof was killed in a fire at his family house in Johor today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, Jan 4 — Handicapped powerlifting athlete, Muhammad Ata Maarof was killed in a fire at his family house Taman Pagoh Jaya, near Muar, today.

Muar district police chief, ACP Zaharudin Rasip said the body of Muhammad Ata, 28, was found charred in the house in the incident at 11.30am.

“(The body of) Muhammad Ata, who was paralysed in an accident five years ago, was found 100 per cent charred,’’ he said when contacted by Bernama, today.

He said his remains had been taken to the Muar Hospital for a post mortem.

Meanwhile, Pagoh Fire and Rescue Station operations officer, Fire Senior Officer 11, Husaini Eddy Mustafa said Muhammad Ata’s body was found in the kitchen of his house, which was 60 per cent destroyed.

He said the station received a call on the fire at 11.59am and dispatched 18 firemen from Pagoh and Muar in two fire engines to the scene.

He said Muhammad Ata’s mother had gone to the shop leaving the athlete alone in the house when the incident took place.

According to Hussaini, Muhammad Ata, who was believed to be a worker at a pizza outlet in Kuala Lumpur, was said to have returned to Muar for a five-day holiday.

Muhammad Ata won the bronze medal in powerlifting at the 19th Para Malaysian Games (Sukma) in Perak two years ago, with a lift of 55 kg for the 65 kg category. — Bernama