EC targets 70pc voter turnout for Kimanis by-election

Supporters of Parti Warisan Sabah’s Datuk Karim Bujang are seen the Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Dun Banir in Beaufort January 4, 2020. ― Bernama pic

BEAUFORT, Jan 4 ― The Election Commission (EC) is targeting a 70 per cent voter turnout for the Kimanis parliamentary by-election.

The nomination process concluded earlier today and the by-election is a straight fight between between Datuk Karim Bujang, 67, of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and Datuk Mohamad Alamin, 48, of Barisan Nasional (BN).

Karim, 67, is the chief of the Kimanis Division of Warisan while Mohamad Alamin, 48, is the head of the Kimanis Division of Umno.

Early voting is on January 14 and polling on January 18.

EC chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said the commission hoped Kimanis voters would exercise their right to vote in the by-election.

“The EC also urges all parties, especially the media to encourage voters to come out and vote on polling day,” he told a press conference after the nomination process at Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Dun Banir here.

Azhar Azizan also warned that campaign materials that had content that could incite the people, had racist elements or touched on religious sensitivities were strictly prohibited.

He said EC Election Campaign enforcement teams (PP-KPR) are empowered to remove such material.

“All ceramah ( campaign rallies) must get a permit from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and PDRM has the powers to take action if ceramah are held without a police permit,” he said.

Azhar Azizan added that the EC had appointed 80 election observers from 14 organisations involving government agencies, non-governmental organisations and eligible individuals to monitor the by-election.

He expects the results to be announced by 10pm on January 18. ― Bernama