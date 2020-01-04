Chin Tong: Sabah, Sarawak borders continue to be strengthened

Liew Chin Tong said the Defence Ministry is committed to strengthening the national borders in Sabah and Sarawak as outlined in the Defence White Paper. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SIBU, Jan 4 — The Defence Ministry is committed to strengthening the national borders in Sabah and Sarawak as outlined in the Defence White Paper.

Deputy Defence Minister, Senator Liew Chin Tong said, this reflected the strategies outlined in the national defence white paper that will continue to be implemented in both states.

“We have various activities to strengthen the defence in Sabah and Sarawak, including ideas that require the army, air force and navy to come together to meet whatever challenges,” he told reporters during an official working visit to 31 Brigade headquarters, Junaco Park Camp here, today.

Liew also made similar visits to two other camps in the area, namely to Rascom Camp and Batu 14 Camp. — Bernama