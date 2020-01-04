Bersih accuses Sabah government of abuse ahead of Kimanis by-election

Warisan candidate Datuk Karim Bujang (right) shakes hands with BN candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin at the Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Dun Banir in Beaufort January 4, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 4 ― Bersih 2.0 is claiming that the Sabah government’s announcements of several development projects in the Kimanis area ahead of the by-election there could be construed as unethical.

In a statement today, its Sabah branch said that they noticed three incidents that they considered unethical.

“We noted that Rural Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick announced the upgrading of the Kampung Pantai Sri Gading surau, Agriculture and Agro-based Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub gave out checks of RM90,000 to upgrade the jeti in Kampung Biau while Tanjung Kapor assemblyman Ben Chong and Tanjung Aru assemblyman Datuk Junz Wong were giving out aid for flood victims in Binsuluk just before nomination.

“All these could be construed as unethical given its proximity to the by-election, and could lead to the inducement of votes,” they said.

They urged candidates on both sides of the political divide to be more mindful of their actions and not cross the line.

“We will be launching our observers campaign again to watch political parties and candidates to ensure they do not commit election offences.

“If there are any we will be reporting them to the Election Commission and other authorities,” they said.

Parti Warisan Sabah’s Datuk Karim Bujang will face Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Mohamad Alamin in the January 18 by-election here.