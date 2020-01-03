Sarawak Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle luxury vehicles worth RM10.2m

Sarawak Customs director Datuk Sharifah Halimah Tuanka Taha said a man has been detained to facilitate investigation under Section 75 of the Customs Act 967 for removal of dutiable goods from a warehouse. — Reuters file pic

KUCHING, Jan 3 — The Sarawak Customs Department thwarted an attempt to smuggle out 42 units of imported luxury vehicles worth RM10.2 million, including in unpaid tax, from a Pekema-licensed warehouse in a raid yesterday.

Sarawak Customs director Datuk Sharifah Halimah Tuanka Taha said the raid was conducted at about 11.30am following information on of smuggling on imported luxury cars.

Following checks on the car, the owner of the premises failed to produce any documents to verify that tax has been paid on vehicles,” he said in a statement here today.

Sharifah Halimah said the modus operandi of the company was to keep or hide the vehicles for some time before smuggling them out.

She said a man has been detained to facilitate investigation under Section 75 of the Customs Act 967 for removal of dutiable goods from a warehouse. — Bernama