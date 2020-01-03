PBS sits out Kimanis but likely to back BN

PBS president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said that after studying sentiments, his party was yielding to Umno so as not to split the opposition vote. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 3 ― Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) will not contest in the Kimanis by-election and will “most likely” throw its support behind the Barisan Nasional (BN) Umno candidate.

PBS president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said that after studying sentiments, his party was yielding to Umno so as not to split the opposition vote.

“The decision is also to support the view among the Opposition parties that we should avoid a split of votes among our supporters, otherwise it would give advantage to the ruling government coalition,” said Ongkili after chairing the party political bureau meeting at the PBS headquarters.

Ongkili said that they will support the Opposition over the government, but stopped short of endorsing BN candidate, Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

“From what we have seen he meets some of our criteria but it remains to be seen whether he meets all of them.

“We will publicly express out political support to the right candidate after nomination day.

“In the event of a straight fight, we will support BN candidate, that is clear,” said Ongkili, although he later qualified that the party could also support an independent candidate should they meet their criteria.

