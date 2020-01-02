Zazali appointed first mayor of Seremban City Council

SEREMBAN, Jan 2 — Seremban Municipal Council (MPS) president Datuk Zazali Salehudin has been appointed the first Mayor of Seremban City Council (MBS), effective yesterday.

The appointment was made following the merger of the Nilai Municipal Council (MPN) and the Seremban Municipal Council (MPS), which has had its status upgraded as the Seremban City Council, officially beginning yesterday.

State Urban Wellbeing, Housing, Local Government and New Villages Committee chairman Teo Kok Seong said the proclamation of the Seremban City Council would be officiated by the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir on January 20.

“Seremban City Council secretary is held by Jempol District Officer Mas Midyawan Yahya. Today we will hold a swearing-in of 10 council members out of a total of 24, the rest of which will be held in the near future,” he said at the Seremban city council swearing-in ceremony and full council meeting today.

Asked if the current council composition of 24 people could do their job well as previously under the MPN and MPS, the council had 48 members, Teo was optimistic about the ability of each council member appointed.

However, Teo said the state government was also planning something to enable more experienced people, especially under the MPN and MPS, to contribute their ideas for the development of the Seremban City Council which would be announced soon.

“According to the Local Government Act, each Municipal or City Council is allowed to have only 24 councillors but the state government with the Seremban City Council is planning something to allow more of our former MPN and SPS partners to contribute their ideas,” he said. — Bernama