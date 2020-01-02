Sabah first state to place MACC officers at Chief Minister’s Office

Sabah State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong said the two MACC officers officially began work as integrity officers today. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 2 — Sabah today became the first state to place senior officers of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Chief Minister’s Office and the State Integrity Unit.

Sabah State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong said the two MACC officers officially began work as integrity officers today.

“On November 27 last year the state government, at the State Cabinet meeting, agreed to place MACC senior officers on secondment for a period of three years.

“Mohd Fuad Bee Basrah Bee, who is on Grade P54, will be the integrity officer at the Chief Minister’s Office while Nur Faridah Mohamad, who is on Grade P44, will be the integrity officer at the State Integrity Unit at the State Secretariat,” he told reporters here today.

Safar said the stationing of the MACC officers shows the determination of Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and MACC to support the government’s desire to make Malaysia known for its integrity and not corruption.

Sabah MACC director S. Karunanithy said the move was introduced by MACC itself and Sabah was the first state to implement the initiative.

“The duties of these senior officers are more towards helping the state government enhance the integrity of civil servants in the state, especially those in the Chief Minister’s Department,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Fuad Bee said his duty at the Chief Minister’s Office included promoting good governance to further improve the state government’s image.

“Our duties are more towards prevention,” he added. — Bernama