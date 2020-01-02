Anwar: RM2m allocated for 61 projects in Port Dickson in 2019

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim plants a coconut sapling in conjunction with the Bagan Pinang state-level Earth Day Celebration/Port Dickson Agricultural Office Day event in Port Dickson April 21, 2019. — Bernama pic

PORT DICKSON, Jan 2 — A total of RM2 million was allocated for the development of 61 people-friendly projects in Port Dickson last year, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said 17 projects were for the upgrading of sports facilities, 15 were for the construction and upgrading of drainage system and 13 projects involved upgrading and construction of basic facilities.

“In addition, nine were for the construction of new roads and upgrading of village roads while seven were for upgrading of community halls,” the Port Dickson MP said in a statement here today.

Anwar said since he was given the mandate, various initiatives have been taken for the benefit of the people.

He said another achievement was the launch of the Lexis Hibiscus 2 development project to enhance tourism potential sites which had also created employment opportunities for the locals.

“Other attainments were the adoption of two Port Dickson schools by Japanese IT giant (NEC Corporation), a beach clean-up initiative, upgrading of fishermen’s jetties and development of mussel breeding grounds,” he said.

Anwar said he would continue to focus fully on housing, educational, rural development issues and employment opportunities.

“We will also look into implementing a more efficient public service system and building affordable housing for the people,” he said.

He said the achievements and efforts would not have been possible without the excellent service and contribution of civil servants, political party machinery, local communities and non-governmental organisations (NGOs). — Bernama