Wisma Putra confirms three Malaysians injured in accident in India

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Foreign Ministry has confirmed that three Malaysians were injured in a road crash while travelling to Karachi, India last Thursday.

In its statement today, Wisma Putra said one of them was critically injured and being treated at the Srinagar Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit while the other two suffered minor injuries.

“Wisma Putra, through the High Commission of Malaysia in New Delhi, is closely monitoring the condition of the victims and will provide the necessary consular assistance,” it said. — Bernama