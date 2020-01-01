PJ police arrest more suspected online fraudsters from China

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said all suspects had been actively involved in the syndicate for about a month. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Twenty-three individuals, including five women from China, were arrested on suspicion of being involved in an online fraud syndicate during raids at three condominium units in Damansara Perdana, Petaling Jaya, here, yesterday.

The raids under the operation codenamed ‘Op Nuri’ were conducted simultaneously by the Commercial Crime Investigation Division of the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters at 5.30pm.

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said all those detained were present at the units during the raids.

“In the first unit, we detained four men suspected to be from China, after they failed to provide any identification documents, and further checks found four units of laptops and four mobile phones.

“In the second unit, three men suspected to be from China were detained, with 10 mobile phones and four laptops seized, while in the third unit we arrested 11 men and five women, all Chinese nationals, besides confiscating 15 mobile phones and five laptops,” he told Bernama.

He said all suspects, who had been actively involved in the syndicate for about a month, were taken to the Petaling Jaya Police Headquarters for further action, while further investigations were underway to determine the modus operandi of the syndicate and identify the victims. — Bernama