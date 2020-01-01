Marine police seize fireworks and firecrackers worth over RM1m in Johor

Region Two marine police commander Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rahman Mohamad (centre) with the seized fireworks and firecrackers in Tampoi January 1, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Jan 1 — The Region Two (southern region) marine police seized fireworks and firecrackers worth more than RM1 million in two separate raids here yesterday afternoon.



The two raids also led to the arrest of two local men aged 27 and 37.



Region Two marine police commander Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rahman Mohamad said a total of 11 marine police personnel and two policemen from the Taman Universiti police station were involved in the operations between 3pm and 7pm.



“In the first raid at about 3.30pm, we raided premises in Taman Universiti where checks found 160 boxes of fireworks and firecrackers worth RM512,640.



“The raiding team also arrested the premises’ security guard for further investigations," he said in a press conference at the Region Two marine police headquarters in Tampoi here today.



Abdul Rahman said the second raid involved a business in Taman Setia Indah that was initiated at 7pm.



“During the raid, we found a total of 256 boxes of fireworks and firecrackers worth RM561,570 that was stored in the premises.



“Further checks also revealed an Isuzu truck parked in front of the premises that contained 301 boxes of fireworks and firecrackers worth RM481,170,” said Abdul Rahman, adding that a man was also arrested to assist in the investigations.



Abdul Rahman said preliminary investigations revealed that the two premises were believed to have been used to store the illicit goods since early December.



He said investigators believe that illicit items were stored in the respective premises before being marketed to the local market for the New Year, as well as the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations.



“At present, we will be investigating the source of the illicit items as well as identifying the syndicate involved,” said Abdul Rahman.



The case is being investigated under the Explosives Act 1957.