Labuan MP Rozman is Warisan’s Kimanis by-election chief

Labuan MP Datuk Rozman Isli addresses a press conference in Labuan December 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, Jan 1 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) has appointed Labuan Member of Parliament Datuk Rozman Isli as its Kimanis by-election machinery chief for the Labuan constituency.

Following the appointment by Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, Rozman has been advised to launch the election machinery in his constituency alongside Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties and UPKO to look for Kimanis voters and hold campaigns here.

More than 100 registered Kimanis voters are said to be working and living in Labuan.

Rozman, who is Labuan Warisan chief, said he held a meeting with Pakatan Harapan parties today to discuss enhancing cooperation ahead of the Kimanis by-election.

Warisan has been given the green light by its Sabah Pakatan Harapan partners to contest the seat.

Polling for the by-election is on January 18 and nomination day is January 4.

The Kimanis parliamentary seat, held by former foreign minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, fell vacant when the Federal Court on December 2 upheld the decision of the Election Court to nullify the May 2018 general election result for the seat.

Warisan’s Datuk Karim Bujang filed the election petition after he lost the seat to Anifah by 153 votes in the general election. — Bernama