Kimanis by-election: EC sends cards to 29,663 registered voters

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 31 ― The Election Commission (EC) continues with its initiative to send the voter’s card to 29,663 registered voters in the Kimanis parliamentary constituency ahead of the by-election slated on January 18.

Its chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said it was an effort to encourage and facilitate voters on the polling day as the information would ease the process on January 14 for early voters and on January 18 for normal voters.

“The voter’s card, which started being distributed yesterday (December 30), contains voting information, namely, polling centre, channel, number, date and time to vote.

“Voters who have received this card will no longer have to stop at EC booth to check the information as all have been disclosed on the card,” he said in a statement today.

Azhar said on the polling day, voters must bring along their identity cards to enable them to vote and to bring along the voter’s card or voter registration information, to facilitate the process.

He said those who did not receive the voter's card could check the information at the EC portal pengundi.spr.gov.my or the MySPR Semak application or via short message service (SMS) at 15888 or call the EC hotline at 03-8892 7018. ― Bernama