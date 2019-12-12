Zahid’s first trial to continue next February, prosecution says 70 witnesses in total

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court December 12, 2019. — Pictures by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s first ever corruption trial will resume on the next scheduled dates falling in February 2020, as the case had been heard on all scheduled dates this year.

Zahid’s trial in the High Court here involves 47 charges related to criminal breach of trust, accepting bribes and money-laundering.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran today informed High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah that the prosecution will be producing a total of 70 prosecution witnesses for this trial.

The list of 70 witnesses include the 26 witnesses that have already testified so far.

Today is the 12th day of the trial which had started on November 18.

The next scheduled dates for this trial are February 11 to 14, February 17 to 20, March 2, 3, 6, 23 to 25, April 13 to 16, April 27 to 30, May 12 to 15, June 15 to 18, June 22 to June 25.

Zahid is also facing 40 other bribery charges in a separate case, with the case yet to go on trial and fixed for case management on January 6.