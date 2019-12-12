Perak MB: Stop discussing 999-year of land ownership issue through media

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (centre) at the ‘Rumah Perakku’ project and the launch of phase two in Taman Tualang Sekah near Kampar December 12, 2019. — Bernama pic

KAMPAR, Dec 12 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today urged all parties to stop discussing and politicising the issue of granting 999-year land ownership to new villages in the state through the media.

He said the state government took a stand that the issue should be brought to the attention of the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the National Land Council.

“We must get feedback from higher-level discussions before we can proceed with the next course of action.

“Apart from that, the issue has never been discussed at the meeting of the state executive council,” he told a news conference after handing over key houses to 54 owners of phase one “Rumah Perakku” project and the launch of phase two in Taman Tualang Sekah here.

Yesterday, Perak’s Education, Technology, Science and Environment Committee chairman Abdul Aziz Bari said the state government was expected to be able to issue freehold land titles soon as promised in the Perak PH manifesto in the 14th General Election.

Abdul Aziz was reported as saying that the decision on the matter would be announced before Chinese New Year next year.

Commenting on another development, Ahmad Faizal said the state government had, to date, completed nearly 7,000 units of Rumah Perakku while 11,311 units were under construction and 35,000 units were in the pipeline in its effort to realise the goal of 50,000 affordable housing units throughout the state.

He said under the Perak State Housing Policy (DPNP) 2019, the state government has introduced several incentives to developers to boost the development of affordable houses.

Ahmad Faizal also said beginning next year, the state government through the Perak Housing and Real Property Board would undertake the Perakku Housing “Tanah Lot” Scheme in the suburbs and rural areas.

Under the scheme, eligible applicants will, among others, be able to buy a house lot at 50 per cent lower than the market price, he said. — Bernama