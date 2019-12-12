EC to meet on Monday about Kimanis by-election

Its Secretary Datuk Mohamed Elias Abu Bakar said the commission chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun would chair the meeting, scheduled at 10am at Menara SPR here. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 12 — The Election Commission (EC) will hold a special meeting this Monday to discuss important dates for the Kimanis Parliamentary by-election.

Its Secretary Datuk Mohamed Elias Abu Bakar said the commission chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun would chair the meeting, scheduled at 10am at Menara SPR here.

The meeting would decide on important dates for the by-election such as the date of issuing the election writ, nomination day, polling day and the electoral roll to be used in the election, as well as other necessary preparations, he said in a statement today.

The Federal Court had, recently, upheld the Kota Kinabalu Election Court’s ruling nullifying Datuk Seri Anifah Aman’s victory in the Kimanis parliamentary seat during the 14th General Election in May last year. — Bernama