Anwar gives statement to Bukit Aman over sexual harassment allegation

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said his statement was taken at 4pm today and ended an hour later at Bukit Aman. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he has given his statement to police this afternoon after a former PKR member accused him of making sexual advances.

In a statement, Anwar said his statement was taken at 4pm today and ended an hour later at Bukit Aman.

Anwar is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault or using criminal force to outrage the modesty of another person, which is punishable with jail up to 10 years, or a fine, or whipping, or any two such penalties after Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, 26, alleged the Port Dickson MP had made inappropriate sexual advances towards him last year.

“The entire process of me giving my statement took one hour and I have given my full cooperation to the police.

“I was accompanied by my lawyer Ramkarpal Singh and after I was done giving my statement, we went to my house to finish our investigation.

“I appreciate the cooperation and treatment the police gave me. They were very professional throughout the process,” Anwar said in the statement.

Anwar has denied the claims of his latest accuser, who had signed a statutory declaration on the matter.