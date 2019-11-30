Register your names as voters before it is too late, civil society tells eligible Sarawakians

An election commission officer dipping a voter’s finger in indelible ink. — Picture by Farhan Najib Yusoff

KUCHING, Nov 30 — A civil society today urged Sarawakians who are 21 years old and above but have yet to register their names as voters, to do so before the coming state election.

Rise of Social Efforts (ROSE) president Ann Teo said it takes four to six months for the Election Commision to process each new voter registration application.

She said they will not be eligible to vote if they register the names late as the current term of the Sarawak State Assembly expires in June 2021.

“ROSE strongly encourages all Sarawakians who are 21 years old and above and who have yet to register themselves as voters to do so before it is too late,” Teo said.

Although the constitutional amendment for automatic voter registration and qualifying age has been brought down to 18 years and has been passed and gazetted, Teo said technically it has yet to be implemented and the anticipated date is July 2021.

“By such time, however, the state election might be held already.

“In order not to miss out on exercising your democratic rights as a citizen in Sarawak, those 21 years and above are urged to apply to be a voter immediately,” she said.

Teo stressed this can be done by going to any post office, EC office, registration through assistant registration officers appointed by the EC including NGOs, universities and colleges, and political parties.

She added the public can also register online through SPR’s app.

Teo said ROSE will be having a voter registration booth at Aeon Mall here today and tomorrow, from 11am to 7pm.