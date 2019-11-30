Penang sees drop in number of violent crimes, says police chief

Penang CPO Datuk T. Narenasagaran speaks during a press conference at Penang police headquarters in George Town August 27, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 30 — Penang has succeeded in recording a decrease in violent and property crime cases from January to October 31 this year compared to the same period last year.

Penang police chief Datuk T. Narenasagaran said the overall crime rate also fell by 2.3 per cent as a result of cooperation between police with various enforcement agencies and the people.

He said public safety and order in Penang was good and under control.

“For violent crimes, there were 858 cases reported in 2018 while in 2019 only 760 cases were recorded. For crime on properties, there were 3,416 cases reported last year and this year the number was 3,414 cases,” he said when speaking a town hall session “Discussion with The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM)” here today.

Nonetheless, he cautioned of an increasing trend in commercial and cyber crimes in the state in 2019. — Bernama