Mother wades through waist-high flood water to save son

File photo of scene of flood in Kelantan, December 25, 2014. ― Bernama pic

TANAH MERAH, Nov 30 — Azizah Muhammad’s love for her son,who has cerebral palsy, knows no bounds as she waded the flood waters up to waist-high level to carry him to safety yesterday afternoon.

It was harrowing experience for Azizah, 45, from Kampung Taman Seri Agung, here, when she had to carry Nor Alif Hakimi Norarizan, 11, through the flood waters so that they could seek shelter at the flood relief centre (PPS).

“At that time the water had risen to the knee-high level in the house and waist-high outside. I had to carry him across the compound to reach the car to take us to the PPS at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Sri Kelewek,” she said when met with reporters at the PPS here today.

Azizah was among 39 flood evacuees from nine families, who were housed at the PPS after their homes were flooded since yesterday.

She said she had been moving essential items to a shelf specially built for the flood season, since the area started to experience heavy rainfall three days ago.

“Water started entering the house around 4 am yesterday and the four of us decided to move to a relief centre because we didn’t want to risk it,” she said.

Another flood victim, Roslina Muhammad Arifin, 50, who lives in the same village, said almost every year her family had to evacuate to a relief centre.

She said Taman Seri Agung was located in the low-lying area and close to the river, hence, residents of the area were among the earliest to evacuate due to floods.

“I also have a child with disability, Alisya Nur Azirah, nine, who has down syndrome and this morning I found out that our house was still flooded. I really hope the flood will ease soon because I want to go home,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tanah Merah district police chief DSP Zainuddin Mat Yusof said the evacuation process of the flood victims in the district began last night after several villages inundated with flood waters.

“I advise the people living in low-lying area to make early preparations such as keeping important documents in a safe place,” he said. — Bernama