Malaysia re-elected to Council of the International Maritime Organisation with 142 votes, its highest since 2006

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 30 — Malaysia has been re-elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) for 2020-2021 term securing 142 votes, the third-highest among 24 other countries under Category C.

It is Malaysia’s eighth consecutive term of being elected to the body.

The election was carried out yesterday during the 31st Regular Session of the IMO Assembly at the IMO headquarters in London, United Kingdom.

Wisma Putra in a statement today said it was Malaysia’s highest number of votes it had ever received since the country became an IMO council member in 2006.

“The achievement is a strong reflection of continued confidence by the maritime communities of Malaysia’s role as a council member,” Wisma Putra said.

At the last election for 2018-2019 term, Malaysia ranked ninth place with 131 votes. — Bernama