GPS chief whip says 12 MPs have declared their assets, seven others have asked for time

KUCHING, Nov 30 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chief whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof today said 12 of its federal lawmakers have already submitted their assets declaration documents to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Arif Yusof.

He said copies of the documents were submitted to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya.

“All the asset declaration documents were personally handed over to them, and they both confirmed receiving the documents,” Fadillah, who is also the Petra Jaya Member of Parliament, said in a statement.

He said the other seven MPs from GPS have requested for time from the Speaker to submit their asset declaration forms.

“All the GPS Members of Parliament have no problem to declare their assets.

“Moreover, the Sarawak state government was the first state government in Malaysia to sign a corruption-free pledge with MACC in January 2017,” he said.

Fadillah said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg had also directed all GPS Members of Parliament to declare their assets.

He said the National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC) and MACC were invited to give briefing on the asset declaration to the GPS Members of Parliament.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong had recently said all Members of Parliament were required to submit their assets by December 5, failing which they could be cited for parliamentary contempt.

He had said the Speaker could eject any Member of Parliament for contempt of the House or suspend them from the House.

The Speaker could also impose a monetary punishment of RM1,000 on any Member of Parliament who failed to declare their assets.

On July 1, the Parliament approved the Code of Ethics for Administrative Members and Members of Parliament and their immediate family members to declare their assets.